Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Daniels to collaborate with Universal Pictures

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, who directed the 2023 Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, will next helm an event film for Universal Pictures. The production house added the film to its calendar of upcoming releases.

The director duo entered a five-year deal with the production house in August 2022 after Everything Everywhere All At Once became the first indie film to earn over $100 million in international ticket sales during the pandemic period.

At the time, Universal Pictures’ chairperson Donna Langley heaped praise on Daniels. Calling them directors who “evolved their craft with a distinct vision and singular voice that is unmistakable,” Langley stated, “Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers.”

According to Universal Pictures’ upcoming release calendar, the Daniels film will hit theatres on June 12, 2026. The cast and crew details and other information about the project are still under wraps.