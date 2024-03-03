Actor, former NBA player Rashid Byrd sentenced to 90 years for sexual assault

LOS ANGELES: Actor and former NBA player Rashid Byrd has been sentenced to 90-years to life in prison over a series of violent sexual assaults.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said an investigation into Byrd started in 2019. A victim claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by him, reports deadline.com.

“During their investigation, detectives learned (that) in 2010, Byrd was convicted of sexual assault involving a different victim,” a statement by LAPD read.

He further stated: “Detectives also discovered that Byrd had been arrested for sexually assaulting a young woman in Washington State in 2005.”