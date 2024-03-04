Amazing that Indian women are able to shine their light in Hollywood: 'Mean Girls' actor Avantika

NEW DELHI: South Asian women, especially of Indian origin, taking center-stage in global titles like "Bridgerton" and "One Day" was long overdue, says Indian-American actor Avantika, who plays Karen Shetty in the new iteration of the popular teen comedy "Mean Girls".

This is not the first acting gig for the 19-year-old, born to an Indian family in California.

Avantika made her debut with 2016's "Brahmotsavam", a film in her mother tongue Telugu.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ("Citadel"), Simone Ashely ("Bridgerton"), and Ambika Mod ("One Day", the line-up of female actors with an Indian connect is only getting longer with Avantika's name in it.

"It has been a long time coming considering we are a large population with so many incredibly, beautiful, and talented women. It was time that a community of 1.5 billion people was represented on the global (stage)," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Crediting the women paved the way for actors like her to come up, Avantika said she and her contemporaries hope to do similar for "future generation of South Asian women" so things are a bit easier for them.

"It's amazing that Indian women have kind of been able to shine their light in Hollywood. I feel honoured to be a part of this legacy," she added.

Growing up on films such as "Matilda" and "3 Idiots", which she described as a heartfelt portrayal of the human condition, propelled Avantika's love for cinema.

"'Matilda' shaped my interest in wanting to be in films.'3 Idiots' is a classic, it was such a big film for me. I am inspired by heartfelt movies that feel like a true representation of what it means to be human and what it means to live," she said.

"Mean Girls", directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, is billed as a new twist on the 2004 modern classic which comes from the comedic mind of Tina Fey.

The new film follows Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), who joins her new high school's elite group 'The Plastics', run by Regina George (Renee Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

When Cady falls for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she is at loggerheads with Regina.

As Cady sets out to take down Regina with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating high school.