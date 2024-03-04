Oscar-nominated makeup genius Kazu Hiro comes full circle with Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'

LOS ANGELES: When Kazu Hiro first started experimenting with makeup as a teenager in the 1980s, one face leapt out at him from books and magazines he saw in shops: legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Four decades later, the two-time Oscar winner has come full circle with "Maestro," in which he transformed Bradley Cooper into the towering musical great.

And the makeup effects artist has another Academy Award in his sights.

"Leonard Bernstein was a big inspiration when I was a kid," Hiro told AFP in an interview.

"Every time I create a human face, I need a reference photograph. And at that time, there was no internet," the 54-year-old explained. "So I had to go to a bookstore."

And the face he saw over and over was Bernstein's. In the 1980s, the internationally acclaimed conductor had a packed concert schedule, along with teaching and composing.

Shortly after that, the Kyoto native saw Bernstein in a documentary on Japanese television.

"I was really inspired by what he was talking about," Hiro said. "I thought, you know, 'Someday, I want to work on a film about Leonard Bernstein.'"

Then in 2020, he got a call from Cooper, who directed, cowrote and stars in "Maestro," which offers a look at Bernstein's life through the lens of his marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan).

"It's really a passion project," Hiro said. "Bradley and me love Leonard Bernstein so much."