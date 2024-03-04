'Star Wars' and 'Gremlins' voice actor Mark Dodson passes away at 64

Actor Mark Dodson, who voiced for many characters in feature-length films, is no more. He was 64. He is survived by Ciara, his daughter, and his grandkids. In his 40-year-long career, the actor voiced for many popular characters in feature films.

The actor voiced for Salacious Crumbin in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the Ewoks in Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, Niima Scavenger in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, many zombies in Day of the Dead, as well as Mogwai in Gremlins and Gremlins 2: The New Batch. He also voiced for many video games with characters from feature films, such as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, to name one.

Dodson's talent agency for personal appearances, Stellar Appearances made a statement about his death on Facebook.

“Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched. Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades.”

