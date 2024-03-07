Gal Gadot welcomes fourth daughter, names her Ori

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed that she has given birth to her fourth child with husband Jaron Versano.

The Israeli actor, who resides in Los Angeles, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday. It was not widely known that Gadot was pregnant.

Ori joins Gal's other three daughters--Alma, Maya and Daniella. Sharing a picture from the hospital bed, Gal wrote, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.” Gal is married to Jaron Varsano since 2008.