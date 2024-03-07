Vanessa Kirby joins Benjamin Caron’s 'The Night Always Comes'

Vanessa Kirby has found her next project in her The Crown director Benjamin Caron’s next project The Night Always Comes. The film is based on the novel The Night Always Comes by Willy Vlautin. Kirby will play Lynette, a woman who does more than one job to settle her debts and ensure that she has a place to live while taking care of her brother Kenny, who has a mental health condition, and mother Doreen.

Kirby starred as Princess Margaret in Caron’s directorial portions of the Netflix series The Crown. She was in the series for its first and second seasons, including the portions that Caron directed.