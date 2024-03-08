Anthony Hopkins signs sci-fi film, 'Eyes in the Trees'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Actor Anthony Hopkins has signed up for Eyes in the Trees, an adaptation of the HG Wells novel The Island of Dr Moreau. Timothy Woodward Jr is directing the science-fiction film, which will feature Hopkins as a geneticist. The film follows Hopkins’ character as he is isolated when the government discontinues financing his research after the outbreak of his test subject. Later, two popular directors and their crew members start an exploratory quest, only to see it become a survival struggle for themselves and the whole of mankind.

This is not the first adaptation of the HG Wells novel. Its earlier adaptations include the Burt Lancaster-starrer The Island of Dr. Moreau as well as another eponymous film starring Val Kilmer and Marlon Brando.

Mike Manning and Harrison Smith wrote the screenplay for Eyes in the Trees. On the other hand, Artisha Mann-Cooper, Sasha Yelaun, and Daemon Hillin will be producing the film. Hopkins will next feature as the voice of a character called Jimmy in Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver.