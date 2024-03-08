Anthony Hopkins’ tricks to acting are really quite simple

LONDON: Now that he’s been doing it for well over half a century, Anthony Hopkins believes acting is much “easier” now.

“As you get older, you have a little more knowledge of life. When you’re young, you think you know a thing or two, but you don’t. When you get to my age, you know a couple of tricks for a living,” the 86-year-old, who stars as real-life hero Nicholas Winton in “One Life,” said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.

His “tricks” to acting are very simple: “Just learn the lines, show up and try to be real.”

To play Winton in the movie out March 15, a stockbroker responsible for saving more than 600 children during World War II, Hopkins studied the way he walked and talked, watching his interviews and docuseries appearance. His performance was given the seal of approval by Winton’s son.

“It was easy because I didn’t have to act old, I am old,” Hopkins said, smiling.