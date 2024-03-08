WATCH | 'Inside Out 2' Trailer introduces three new entrants: Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui

Walt Disney unveiled the official trailer for the much-appreciated 2015 animated film, Inside Out, on Thursday. The sequel, titled Inside Out 2, is slated to hit theatres on June 14.

The trailer starts by reminding us of emotions such as Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger in Riley's mind. Just when they think they've got it all together, Anxiety makes an entrance along with Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui.

While they begin to wreak havoc in the mind of a teenage Riley, they eventually bottle up the original emotions, making them repressed feelings. How the emotions learn to co-exist in Riley's mind and help her lead a mentally healthy life forms the film's crux.

Pete Doctor, known for making Pixar classics like Monsters Inc and Up, had directed the original Inside Out. Kelsey Mann is directing the sequel.

Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Lewis Black, and Liza Lapira play Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust respectively. Anxiety is voiced by Maya Hawke, Envy by Ayo Edebiri, Ennui by Adèle Exarchopoulos and Embarrassment by Paul Walter Hauser. Kensington Tallman replaces Kaitlyn Dias to voice Riley, while Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan return to voice her parents.

The supporting voice cast of Inside Out 2 also includes Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher and Yong Yea.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)