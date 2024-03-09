‘The script broke my heart’: Adam Sandler on his latest film 'Spaceman'

How did you relate to your character and his struggle?

I related to the fact that I am on a journey, but in real life, I don’t have much time to be alone. I have maybe eight minutes tops. Then, I have to do something.

I recommend being on a spaceship alone to everyone.

What was it like being the only person in a scene for so long?

Well, we all got to rehearse together, but one particular day, it was a lot of me talking to a tennis ball. Sometimes Johan’s friend would come dressed up as a spider and crawl around. But it was a good experience because this is a movie about being alone. The tennis ball allowed me to be alone in my own world. Johan set it up so the crew was far away. All of a sudden there would be a camera, and I would be like, ‘Did anybody press record on that thing?’ Apparently, most of the time, they did (laughs).

How was having Carey Mulligan as your wife waiting for you back on Earth?

Watching her work was amazing. There was this one scene when she was on the phone and just in one take she just broke everybody’s heart. She is just the next level of greatness. It was amazing working with her. To watch the movie and to see the connection that we end up having, feels so good.

How did you cope with all those scenes where you had to be floating around?

The wires were tough because my body is not the most flexible (laughs). They dug into me. Johan would often say, ‘You don’t look like you are floating. What are you doing?’ I would say, ‘Well, what should I do?’ And then they would wire John up, and he would be like, ‘More like this.’

What is your favourite science fiction movie?

Right now, Spaceman is my favourite. I could watch it again and again. Besides that, Attack of the 50 Ft Woman. My father and I used to watch it together, so that one has nice memories. But there’s been so many great science fiction movies.