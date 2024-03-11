America Ferrera stuns in sparkly Barbie pink, Rita Moreno waves in statement black on Oscars carpet

NEW YORK: America Ferrera bid a fond awards season farewell to "Barbie" on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a stunning, sparkly Atelier Versace gown in the film's signature pink, while Rita Moreno wore a huge smile and a statement black gown from Badgley Mischka.

"America Ferrera did bombshell right and gave us the cool Barbie pink moment we needed this whole time, aka it didn't smack us over the head," said Brooke Bobb, fashion news director for Harper's Bazaar.

Hollywood's big night in Los Angeles included few fashion risks, with many sticking to classic silhouettes, black and other standard colors. Others offered an under-the-sea-vibe in soft seafoam colors with mermaid crystals and shell-like designs.

Emma Stone was in the sea camp in a soft pastel strapless look with a faint shell pattern in mint and a wide peplum at the waist. It was Louis Vuitton. Hailee Steinfeld in Elie Saab was also sea-like in sheer ethereal blue-green with wings attached at the wrist. Lupita Nyong'o was sea-adjacent in feathers and sequins by Armani Privé.

RITA MORENO TAKES THE RED CARPET

Moreno, at 92, waved to photographers as she showed off her pleated taffeta and velvet gown. Brittany Snow offered a refreshing show of color in a bright strapless custom Mônot dress paired with a statement choker.

Cynthia Erivo, in custom Louis Vuitton, shut down the carpet in emerald green lamb leather, dinosaur-like spikes along the back of a large-shouldered jacket. Emily Blunt and hubby John Krasinski matched in off-white, she in Schiaparelli couture with shoulders that floated above her body, that extended silhouette touch a mini-trend of the night.

Anya Taylor-Joy was full shell in a Dior Haute Couture strapless look in a sparkly scallop design.