At 83, filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki earns historic Oscar for 'The Boy and the Heron'

LOS ANGELES: Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary Japanese filmmaker whose anime classics have enchanted fans around the world for decades, has won his second career Oscar.

At 83, Miyazaki won for helming the best animated film, "The Boy and the Heron," the long-awaited fantasy from the director of "Spirited Away," "My Neighbor Totoro" and "Kiki's Delivery Service."

He is the oldest director ever nominated for the category and the oldest winner by more than two decades — adding to a big year in Hollywood for older filmmakers.

Hailed as one of the best films of 2023, "The Boy and The Heron" beat its top rival in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," as well as "Elemental,""Nimona," and "Robot Dreams."

It's only the second hand-drawn animation winner in this category. The first, 21 years ago, was Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" — his first-ever Oscar.

Sunday's win for Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki caps off a solid awards season run for the film, which won the top honor for an animated feature at the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Film Awards.

They were not present at the awards, but Studio Ghibli's Kiyofumi Nakajima read a statement backstage from Suzuki.

"Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged considerably," he said through a translator. "I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and taking this as a message to continue our work, I will devote myself to work harder in the future."