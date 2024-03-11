Oscars 2024: Here's the complete list of winners at 96th Academy Awards

NEW DELHI: R-rated biographical drama "Oppenheimer" dominated the 96th edition of the Oscars, winning seven awards out of 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first.

It was also a night of firsts for other members of the "Oppenheimer" team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

The Academy Award for best actress went to Emma Stone for "Poor Things" as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of "Killers of the Flower Moon".

This is Stone's second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for "La La Land".