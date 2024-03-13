Finding yourself at home and outside

Debut films usually emerge from a deeply personal space. Sean Wang’s Didi, which won the audience award in the US Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, harks back to his own adolescence.

The coming-of-age film is set in the summer of 2008, before the start of the high school, and revolves around a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy Chris Wang (Izaac Wang), his sibling, mother, grandmother, and his universe of friends and foes.

There’s a sense of rootedness when it comes to the inherited culture that Didi (a Chinese term of endearment used for the youngest son in the family) is born into as well as a sense of belonging for the diverse set of people outside, who call him Wang Wang. All of it goes into the making of a unique hyphenated identity, which is the same for a lot of Didi’s friends as well. They are first-generation teenagers from countries around the world. I was especially happy to see South Asian-American Fahad, Rishi, and Hardeep in Chris’s multi-cultural mix of a friend group, as I was happy to hear him being referred to as “my little Ang Lee”, the biggest Taiwanese success in Hollywood.

But, beyond the specificity of these identity issues, Sean’s narrative is a broader, vibrant and lively journey through the highs and lows of teenage years. There’s the fun, games, and pranks on the one hand and the challenges of heartbreaks, fissures in friendships and crises within the family to deal with. Growing up is as much about accepting it all as a part of life and finding peace with your own perennially evolving self.