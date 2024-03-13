Rob Reiner’s This is Spinal Tap sequel begins

Earlier, we had reported that a follow-up to the 1984 music mockumentary film This is Spinal Tap is in the works with Rob Reiner, the director of the original, at the helm. It has now been learned that the production of the sequel has commenced.

The upcoming sequel, which is coming nearly forty years after the original, will feature Paul McCartney, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Questlove, and Trisha Yearwood in cameo appearances.

This is Spinal Tap stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer as members of the heavy metal band Spinal Tap, who are characterised as “one of England’s loudest bands”. Reiner plays Martin “Marty” Di Bergi, a documentary filmmaker who follows them on their American tour.

For the upcoming sequel, Christopher, Michael and Harry will reprise their roles. Reiner himself will play the documentarian Martin “Marty” DeBergi. The sequel is said to follow the style of Martin Scorsese’s concert film, The Last Waltz.

The sequel is being produced by Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George and financed under the Castle Rock Entertainment banner.