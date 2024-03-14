Arnold Schwazenegger and Alan Ritchson team up for 'The Man With The Bag'

Amazon MGM film has added Arnold Schwazenegger to the cast of The Man With The Bag, which also stars Reacher-fame Alan Ritchson. The upcoming holiday family comedy, which is currently in production, is directed by Adam Shankman. Allan Rice is writing the script for the film. Ritchson will also produce The Man With The Bag apart from starring. The rest of the producers include Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman and Dan Spilo.

The Man With The Bag starts by establishing that Santa’s bag of gifts is stolen which makes him turn to his naughty list of children, to find help. Vance (Ritchson), a charming barely-out-of-prison thief, trying to spend one crime-free Christmas with his family, gets chosen by Santa for the job. With the help of his daughter and a team of chaotic elves, he is tasked with executing the greatest heist to save his life and Christmas.

Schwarzenegger was last seen in Netflix’s Fubar which has been renewed for a second season. His last film in theaters was Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019. Before The Man With The Bag, the actor has tried his hand at a Christmas film, with the 1996-released family comedy, Jingle All the Way.