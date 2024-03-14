Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman - Part II' postponed

Earlier, we had reported that The Batman - Part II, the sequel to The Batman, helmed by Matt Reeves, would hit screens on October 3, 2025. However, the makers have now postponed the release date to October 2, 2026.

It is to be noted that Robert Pattinson, who played Batman in the 2022 film, will be returning to the role in the sequel. It is not yet known if more actors who were part of the first part have been retained.

In the first film, Zoë Kravitz starred as Catwoman, Andy Serkis played Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell portrayed the villainous Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright played the character of James Gordon, the police chief of Gotham City.

It’s worth noting that last year, the heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, announced 10 different projects that make up the first chapter of a long-term interconnected universe of movies and shows based on DC Comics characters. On the occasion, they also confirmed that The Batman would be a trilogy.