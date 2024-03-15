‘Arthur the King’ movie review: Man, dog and adventure racing

The new Mark Wahlberg movie “ Arthur the King ” is the cinematic version of an inspirational classroom poster. It means well and has something worthwhile to say, but for the most part, it’s also rather generic — an underdog story that hits the expected beats.

Wahlberg plays an adventure racer, Michael, who has yet to win a competition. We meet him one day into his “last shot” race, stuck in the mud with his team and unable to finish. It is, he says, weak of them. Cut to three years later and he’s in his idea of suburban purgatory, working for his dad and living in an extraordinarily nice house with his beautiful, former adventure racer wife and their young daughter.

She gave it all up to be a mom, but he can’t get over the fact that he never won. “Racers race,” he explains. She caves almost immediately, likely tired of mopey Michael, and tells him to go find some sponsors. He’s like the male Diana Nyad – maddeningly obsessed with proving his own greatness in a very niche sport.

It’s also based on a true story, that of racer Mikael Lindnord, and the book he wrote about the grueling endeavor “Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home.” Did I mention there was a dog involved? Well, there is, but the main novelty of “Arthur the King” doesn’t even fully integrate into the story until almost 45 minutes in (the movie is only 90 minutes long).