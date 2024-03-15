Paul Thomas Anderson-DiCaprio film gets release date

Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming film with Leonardo DiCaprio will hit screens on August 8, 2025.

The film, which is yet-to-be-titled, also stars Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, and Chase Infiniti in significant roles.

Besides directing, Paul will also serve as the film’s writer and producer. It is said to be the filmmaker’s most expensive project to date, but the plot details are kept under the wraps. Sara Murphy and Adam Somner are also part of the production.