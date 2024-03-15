Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking off trail at Yellowstone hot springs, must pay USD 1,500

MAMMOTH: Actor Pierce Brosnan, who pleaded guilty Thursday to stepping off a trail in a thermal area during a November visit to Yellowstone National Park, was caught after posting pictures online, court records said.

Brosnan, who called in to the court hearing in Mammoth, Wyoming, was fined $500 and ordered to make a $1,000 donation by April 1 to Yellowstone Forever, a nonprofit organization that supports the park, court records said. Prosecutors had recommended a $5,000 fine and a two-year probationary sentence.

A second petty offense, for violating closures and use limits, was dismissed by US Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick. The actor issued an apology on his Instagram account on Thursday, saying he “made an impulsive mistake” and calling himself an environmentalist with “the utmost respect for and love of our natural world.”

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy," Brosnan wrote.