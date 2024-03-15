Taken-fame Pierre Morel to helm NFT racing-based film

Pierre Morel, best known for helming the Liam Neeson-starrer Taken, has been chosen to direct a feature film based on NFT Reactor Motors racing. Morel will also produce the film, with Abstract Entertainment’s Barry Levine and Mike Bundlie as well as Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab.

Bundlie created the plot of Reactor Motors, which revolves around the accidental discovery by Eva Mason of a mineral during her geothermal energy research in Icelandic volcanoes.

Morel’s last film was the John Cena-starrer Freelance, and he is presently working on the Canary Black, headlined by Kate Beckinsale.