English

Taken-fame Pierre Morel to helm NFT racing-based film

Morel’s last film was the John Cena-starred Freelance, and he is presently working on the Canary Black, headlined by Kate Beckinsale.
Pierre Morel
Pierre Morel (Photo | Cinema Express)
Express News Service

Pierre Morel, best known for helming the Liam Neeson-starrer Taken, has been chosen to direct a feature film based on NFT Reactor Motors racing. Morel will also produce the film, with Abstract Entertainment’s Barry Levine and Mike Bundlie as well as Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab.

Bundlie created the plot of Reactor Motors, which revolves around the accidental discovery by Eva Mason of a mineral during her geothermal energy research in Icelandic volcanoes.

Morel’s last film was the John Cena-starrer Freelance, and he is presently working on the Canary Black, headlined by Kate Beckinsale.

NFT
Pierre Morel
Taken

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com