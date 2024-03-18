Jason Bateman and Jude Law team up for Netflix series 'Black Rabbit'

Streaming service Netflix has announced a new limited series starring and executive produced by actors Jason Bateman and Jude Law.

Titled Black Rabbit, the show comes from creators Zach Baylin, best known for writing King Richard and Bob Marley: One Love, and Kate Susman, Netflix said in a press release. They will also be the executive producers of the show.

Bateman, who earlier headlined the streaming service’s critically-acclaimed series Ozark, will also direct the first two episodes of Black Rabbit.

The official logline for the series which has been in development since October 2022 states, “When the owner of a New York City hotspot (Law) allows his turbulent brother (Bateman) back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built.”

The ensemble will also include Cleopatra Coleman, Amaka Okafor, and Dagmara Dominczyk.