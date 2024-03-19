'3 Body Problem': Cosmic horror and human error

CHENNAI: The most primal of all fears is the fear of the unknown. And what is more unknown than the infinite, indecipherable void of space? And what if an advanced alien species emerges out of that void to make first contact with the humans? While alien invasion stories are as old as cinema itself, Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of Cixin Liu’s celebrated sci-fi novel, The Three-Body Problem, employs the unnerving threat of an alien contact to talk about human issues.

Jovan Adepo explains, “What is really cool about the series is that we don’t talk about the aliens themselves or even show them. It allows the audience to use their own imagination and sometimes your imagination can scare you more than anything we could show. In agreement with this notion, John Bradley adds that this is precisely the strength of the series.

“I think 3 Body Problem will recalibrate and re-evaluate the way we see alien invasion stories. Part of the cliche of alien stories is how aliens are often the bad guys and they are on this nihilistic mission to wipe us all out. I think the book and the show take a slightly different angle on that. This fear of the unknown doesn’t have to be about an alien species, it could be about how we see people from other countries.”

John Bradley and Jovan Adepo, along with actors Jess Hong, Alex Sharp, and Eiza Gonzalez, play the Oxford Five, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists, who inadvertently get entangled in humanity’s response to the alien threat. Jess Hong reiterates Bradley’s point about the story being a metaphor for the human proclivity to fear what we do not understand and proclaims that the show is more about humans than aliens.

“I think what I love the most about the series is that it is not your classic alien invasion show like Doctor Who, where all these creatures come to destroy us. At its heart, 3 Body Problem is about humanity. I think it is very philosophical and dramatic, and it uses our collective response to an alien threat as a prism to show the various ways in which we respond to fear.”