Filming begins for Leigh Whannell’s thriller, 'Wolf Man'

Actors Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner are coming together for Wolf Man, a thriller, which has officially commenced production. It is directed by Leigh Whannell, who previously helmed Invisible Man.

Julia and Christopher will play a couple, whose family is being threatened by a predator in Wolf Man. The two had earlier shared screen space in the 2011 drama Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene, which also marked Julia’s acting debut.

Wolf Man is penned by Leigh, Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. The film, backed by Jason Blum, is set to release on October 25. Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell serve as executive producers.