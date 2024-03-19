'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' trailer: Sofia Boutella-starrer promises epic space war

MUMBAI: Post the release of the epic sci-fi film 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire', director Zack Snyder and Netflix are all set to come up with the second chapter, 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'.

The makers recently dropped the trailer for the sequel. 'Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver' will start up right where Part One: A Child of Fire left off on the planet Veldt, following the battle between Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and his Imperium troops and the newly formed band of rebels.

Zack shared the trailer on his X and wrote, "Fight or die. REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER premieres April 19 on Netflix."

Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora (Sofia Boutella) and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld.