Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews join the cast of Netflix's 'You' season 5

Netflix's You has added Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews to its cast, for the upcoming fifth season of the series. They will be joining the newly added Madeline Brewer.
Netflix also announced that Camp will be playing dual roles, of twin sisters-in-law of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), Reagan and Maddie Lockwood. Matthews, on the other hand, will feature as Teddy Lockwood, "the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law."
Previously, Netflix announced that Brewer has been roped in as a series regular, to essay Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become. The fifth and final season of You will be set in New York City.
You is developed by Greg Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes' Alloy books. The series follows Joe Goldberg, a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.
The fourth season of You showed Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg living in London with a different identity by the name of Jonathan Moore. He eventually ends up obsessively falling for yet another woman by the name of Kate, who works as a director at an art gallery. Apart from Badgley, the cast of the series also includes Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers.
Four seasons of You are currently streaming on Netflix. The makers of the series have not yet announced a release window for the fifth and final season.
