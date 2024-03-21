Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews join the cast of Netflix's 'You' season 5

Netflix's You has added Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews to its cast, for the upcoming fifth season of the series. They will be joining the newly added Madeline Brewer.

Netflix also announced that Camp will be playing dual roles, of twin sisters-in-law of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), Reagan and Maddie Lockwood. Matthews, on the other hand, will feature as Teddy Lockwood, "the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law."

Previously, Netflix announced that Brewer has been roped in as a series regular, to essay Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who comes to work for Joe Goldberg at his bookstore. As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become. The fifth and final season of You will be set in New York City.