Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby for 'Peaky Blinders' movie, says Steven Knight

LONDON: Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will be reprising his fan-favourite role of crime boss Tom Shelby from "Peaky Blinders" in a standalone feature film, show creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

The series, about the titular Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War, had ended with its sixth season run in April 2022 but Knight has always maintained that he would like to continue the story "in another form".

At the premiere of his latest BBC drama "This Town", Knight told British news outlet Birmingham World that Murphy would "definitely" be returning as Shelby for the movie.

"He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth (England)," he added.