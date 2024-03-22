English

David Schwimmer to star in 'Goosebumps' season 2

Actor David Schwimmer, best known for his character Rose Geller in the popular sitcom Friends, has joined the cast of the second season of the Disney+ series Goosebumps.

The TV series, created by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, is based on R L Stine’s book series. The first season premiered in October of last year and was renewed for another season in February. It was about “a group of five high schoolers embarking on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.”

It was announced upon renewal that the upcoming season would feature a new story and cast. Stoller and Letterman are the show’s executive producers.

The official description of the upcoming season read, “Teenage siblings discover a threat stirring, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.”

