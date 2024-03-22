George Miller's 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' set for world premiere at Cannes Film Fest

CANNES: Filmmaker George Miller's much-awaited movie "Furiosa" will have its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

The movie, which is the latest installment in Miller's famed film franchise "Mad Max", is a prequel to the 2015 hit "Mad Max: Fury Road", which also had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Officially titled "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga", the new movie will be screened Out of Competition at the Grand Theatre Lumiere at the Palais des Festivals on May 15, the organisers said in a statement.

"Furiosa" marks Miller's return to the iconic dystopian world he created more than 30 years ago with the Mel Gibson-led 'Mad Max' films and then in "Fury Road", which featured Tom Hardy in the title role and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa.

The new movie is a standalone action-adventure that is headlined by Anya Taylor-Joy, who takes over the role of Furiosa.

It also features Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke in pivotal roles.

"The idea of this prequel has been with me for over a decade.

I couldn't be more thrilled to return to the Festival de Cannes - along with Anya, Chris and Tom - to share 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

There is no better place than La Croisette to experience this film with audiences on the world stage," Miller said.

Set more than a decade before the events of the post-apocalyptic Fury Road, the story follows a young Furiosa (Taylor-Joy), who is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus, played by Hemsworth.

"Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe.

While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home," the official plotline read.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" hails from Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures.

It is produced by Miller and Doug Mitchell through their banner Kennedy Miller Mitchell.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide on May 23.