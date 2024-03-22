Margot Robbie to back The Sims live-action film

A film based on the popular computer game series, The Sims, is being developed in association with actor Margot Robbie’s studio LuckyChap. Kate Herron is associated with the project as its director, and she will also pen the script with Briony Redman.

Fresh from the success of 'Barbie', LuckyChap is producing it with Vertigo Entertainment’s Miri Yoon and Roy Lee. The publisher of the game, Electronic Arts, is also attached to the project in a production and creative role.

The Sims simulates a real-life environment where the players undergo mundane tasks in their day-to-day lives, such as home decoration and cooking. The game lacks a real narrative, but it allows the players to have changeable relationships, skills, and personality traits.

Roy Lee has already made a similarly tough-to-adapt intellectual property with the Lego films. On the other hand, Herron is known for directing and executive producing 'Loki' Season 1, based on Marvel Comics.

LuckyChap’s next is a comedy film titled 'My Old Ass'.