David Ayer roped in as director for 'Heart of the Beast'

David Ayer has signed up for 'Heart of the Beast', a Paramount Pictures film. Olivia Hamilton and Damien Chazelle are producing the film under their banner Wild Chickens Productions as part of a deal they signed with Paramount Pictures. Ayer is also in the production team, alongside his Cedar Park Entertainment partner Chris Long. Cameron Alexander is the screenwriter for the film.

'Heart of the Beast' follows an erstwhile SEAL team member and his dog as they make their way back into a civilised society after an accident in the wilderness of Alaska. Ayer is not directing a military-related project for the first time; he helmed the WW II film 'Fury' before. He is fresh from the success of 'The Beekeeper', with Jason Statham in the lead role. He is also attached to the Statham-starrer Levon’s Trade in a director's capacity.