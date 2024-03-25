'Happy Gilmore' sequel in the works

'Happy Gilmore' star Christopher McDonald said in a recent interview that the screenplay for a sequel to the 1996 comedy film, starring Adam Sandler in the lead role, is being written. “I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald told Audacy’s show 92.3 The Fan. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that?’ and he shows me the first draft of 'Happy Gilmore 2'.”

According to reports, 'Happy Gilmore Part II' would be a Netflix film, as there is a deal in place between Sandler and his production house Happy Madison with the streamer. The 1996 film revolves around Sandler’s Gilmore, a hockey player who is volatile and considered a failure in the sport, and his grandmother who is facing eviction.

Dennis Dugan directed the film from a Tim Herlihy and Sandler screenplay. It also starred Julie Bowen of Modern Family as well as the late Carl Weathers and Bob Barker.