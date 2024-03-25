Netflix confirms release date for Benedict Cumberbatch’s 'Eric'

Netflix has announced the release date for the upcoming web series 'Eric', starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role. The emotional thriller, which also stars Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III in key roles, will hit the streamer on May 30.

Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, Phoebe Nicholls, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez, round out the supporting cast of 'Eric'.

The official logline of the series reads, "Set in 1980s New York, 'Eric' is an emotional thriller from Abi Morgan following the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school."

The six-part series is created by Abi Morgan, who also serves as the executive producer. Lucy Forbes has helmed and executive produced the series. Cumberbatch, Morgan, Jane Featherstone, and Lucy Dyke also serve as executive producers.