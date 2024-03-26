Cinematographer Rachel Morrison’s 'Flint Strong' is now retitled 'The Fire Inside'

We know that Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison, best known for her work on films such as Mudbound and Black Panther, is set to make her directorial debut with a film adaptation of the documentary T-Rex. It has been revealed that the film, previously titled Flint Strong, has now been retitled The Fire Inside.

The Fire Inside is written by Barry Jenkins, who previously helmed the Oscar-flick Moonlight. It will hit the theatres on August 9.

The film will follow the story of 17-year-old Claressa 'T-Rex' Shields. Hailing from Flint, Michigan, she had a dream of becoming the first woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing, which she achieved at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Then, she won her second gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The film stars Ryan Destiny as the titular character Claressa 'T-Rex' Shields. Others in the cast also include Brian Tyree Henry and Judy Greer.