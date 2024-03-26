Oscar awardee Da’Vine Joy Randolph in film based on Pharrell Williams

Fresh from her Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for The Holdovers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph has signed up for her next film. She has joined Michel Gondry's Pharrell Williams biographical film.

Gondry is best known for Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey. Williams himself is producing this biopic, along with Gil Netter and Mimi Valdés.

Steven Levenson and Martin Hynes are the writers of the yet-to-be-titled Williams biopic, whose production is underway at Universal.

The film marks a return for Randolph to the musical genre after High Fidelity.