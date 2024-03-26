Production commences on final season of Netflix's 'You'

LOS ANGELES: Streaming service Netflix has announced that production has started on the fifth and final season of Penn Badgley-starrer series 'You'.

The streamer shared the news on its social media handles along with a photo of Badgley, who is seen crossing a street in New York City.

"Back to where it all began. The 5th and final season of 'YOU' is now in production," Netflix posted on Instagram.

'You', a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession.

The first season of the show, which debuted in 2018, was set in New York City, before shifting to Los Angeles for the sophomore chapter (2019) and then to San Francisco's suburb of Madre Linda for season three (2021).

The show's fourth season, which was set in London and split into two parts, premiered on Netflix in 2023.