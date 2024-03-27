English

Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn join Seth Rogen’s next

Guest stars on the series include Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins.
Express News Service

KOCHI: Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders will be seen in Seth Rogen’s upcoming comedy series for Apple TV+. The series is a parody set in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce to coexist, in which a legacy Hollywood studio tries to survive.

Guest stars on the series include Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Dewayne Perkins. As per previous reports, Rogen is creating, starring, co-writing, co-directing and executive-producing the series. Evan Goldberg will also co-write and co-direct the series.

