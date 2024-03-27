Will Smith, Martin Lawrence's 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' to debut in Indian cinemas in June

MUMBAI: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will be released in Indian theatres on June 7, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced.

The studio debuted the first trailer of the much-awaited buddy cop movie on its social media handles on Tuesday evening.

In India, the movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in 2D and IMAX formats, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said in a press release.

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" is the fourth chapter of Smith and Lawrence's "Bad Boys" franchise.

It sees the two actors reprising their roles of Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene "Mike" Lowrey and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett.

Filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who made the franchise's previous entry, 2020's "Bad Boys for Life", have also directed the fourth part.

"Bad Boys" started as a 1995 Michael Bay film about two Miami cops busting drug trafficking operations. Bay had also directed the 2003 sequel"Bad Boys 2".

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will also feature Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ??with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.