Ariana DeBose and Ke Huy Quan team up for 'With Love'

KOCHI: Earlier, we had reported about actor Ke Huy Quan starring in 'With Love', an action film. The latest update is that actor Ariana DeBose, best known for her Oscar-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story', has also joined the cast. The film is slated for release on February 7, 2025.

Written by Josh Stoddard, Luke Passmore and Matthew Murray, 'With Love' is directed by first-time filmmaker and veteran fight coordinator Jonathan Eusebio. Kelly McCormick of 87North is producing the film, along with Guy Danella and David Leitch.

Meanwhile, DeBose, last seen in the spy action comedy Argylle, has Marvel’s Kraven the Hunter and House of Spoils in the pipeline. Her other popular credits include 'The Prom', 'Wish' and 'I S S', among others.