Julia Roberts to lead Luca Guadagnino’s thriller

Julia Roberts is all set to play the lead in Luca Guadagnino‘s upcoming thrilller film, After the Hunt, from Amazon MGM Studios. Guadagnino will direct the film based on a screenplay by Nora Garrett. He is also producing it with Brian Grazer and Mandelbaum of Imagine Entertainment.

After the Hunt revolves around a college professor character, played by Roberts, facing a challenging decision concerning her dark past, as a top-performing student raises an allegation against one of her coworkers.

Roberts was recently seen in Leave the World Behind, the doomsday thriller on Netflix that also stars Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali. On the other hand, director Guadagnino is best known for films like Call Me by Your Name, Bones and All, and Suspiria.