Scott Derrickson to helm 'Night of the Hunter' retelling

The Night of the Hunter follows a serial killer pretending to be a preacher as he marries a widowed woman to get to the secret fortune of her late husband.
Hollywood director Scott Derrickson (File | AP)
Express News Service

KOCHI: Scott Derrickson is set to direct the upcoming adaptation of 'The Night of the Hunter', a novel by Davis Grubb. He is also penning the screenplay alongside C Robert Cargill, with whom he earlier collaborated on 'The Black Phone' and 'Doctor Strange'.

'The Night of the Hunter' follows a serial killer pretending to be a preacher as he marries a widowed woman to get to the secret fortune of her late husband. This is the second film adaptation based on the novel; the first one from Charles Laughton featured Robert Mitchum as the preacher.

Peter Gethers is producing the film through his banner KramMar Delicious Mystery Productions, along with Amy Pascal.

