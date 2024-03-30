Singer Lizzo hints retirement in new Instagram post

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo recently shared a post on her Instagram announcing her departure from the entertainment industry.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," the singer shared.

She continued, "All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it."

The singer-flutist further shared that. "I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

“My character is being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit.”

She ended her post with a peace sign emoji.

Following the Instagram post, her fans flooded her comments with support. "You have and continue to help so many. Please don't give up we need and love you!!" one fan wrote.

Celebrities like Paris Hilton, and Kiara Mooring came out in support of her after her post. "We love you Queen," Hilton Wrote. Mooring also commented under Lizzo's post saying, "Can’t let the haters win, Mama Lizzo. You are loved: keep going"

Grammy Winning artist was recently accused of sexual harassment, and a hostile work environment by her dancers.