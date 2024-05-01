Netflix’s 'A Family Affair' to premiere on June 28

Netflix announced the premiere date for their upcoming film A Family Affair to be June 28. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King in the lead roles.

The official logline of A Family Affair reads, “An assistant’s life turns upside down when her movie star boss strikes up a surprising romance with her mother.”

A Family Affair is directed by Richard LaGravenese, who previously helmed the romantic film P.S. I Love You. The upcoming film, penned by Carrie Solomon, also features Liza Koshy, Kathy Bates, and Shirley MacLaine in the supporting cast.

A Family Affair was initially scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023. However, the film’s release was postponed due to the impact of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.