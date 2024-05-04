Andrew Garfield to be a part of Enid Blyton's novel's film adaptation

Actors Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy have joined the star cast of The Magic Faraway Tree, a magical family adventure adapted for screen from Enid Blyton's children's classic.

The film is produced by Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown under Neal Street Productions, along with Danny Perkins (Elysian Film Group) and Jane Hooks, while Simon Williams, Joe Simpson and Jonathan Bross of Ashland Hill Media Finance, and Tamara Birkemoe of Palisades Park Pictures have executive produced this film.

The Magic Faraway Tree's screen adaptation has been penned by Simon Farnaby with Ben Gregor directing. The film's official plotline reads - A modern family relocates to the countryside where the children discover a magical tree with eccentric residents. They're transported to fantastical lands, rekindling their family bond through adventures.

This film was in development for several years.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)