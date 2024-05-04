Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac to star in 'Flesh Of The Gods'

Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac are teaming up to star in a vampire thriller, Flesh Of The Gods. The film is helmed by Panos Cosmatos, who is best known for his 2018 action-horror Mandy.

The story revolves around Raoul and Alex, a married couple in the ‘80s. They live in Los Angeles and every night, they leave their posh apartment and enter a wild, exciting nightlife scene.

One night, they meet a mysterious person named Nameless and her group of party-loving friends. Raoul and Alex are drawn into a flashy, strange world full of fun, but also danger and excitement. Oscar Isaac is set to portray Raoul and Kristen Stewart will portray Alex.

Adam McKay and Betsy Koch of Hyperobject Industries and Gena Konstantinakos and Isaac for Mad Gene Media are producing the film. The script is penned by Andrew Kevin Walker based on a story by Cosmatos and Walker. The film is to start shooting later this year.

Kristen Stewart is best known for her roles in the Twilight franchise, Panic Room, Love Lies Bleeding, Spencer, Crimes of the Future, and Personal Shopper. Isaac Oscar is best known for his roles in A Most Violent Year, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Two Faces of January, and Ex Machina.