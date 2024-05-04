Rosamund Pike joins the cast of 'Now You See Me 3'

Actor Rosamund Pike has officially joined the cast of 'Now You See Me 3'. Details of her role in the third installment of the magic-themed franchise have been kept under wraps, but she will have a “pivotal role” in the film according to a press release.

Pike joins the previously announced cast members Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt. Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all returning for the threequel

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is set to helm 'Now You See Me 3' with Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham Smith, and Mike Lesslie penning the script.

Plot details for the film are unclear at this point, but the film is set to once again delve into the world of the illusionists. The story will not just follow the Horsemen but also introduce the audience to a new generation of magicians.

Backed by Bobby Cohen, Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout, Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Pike, best known for her performances in movies such as 'Pride & Prejudice', 'Gone Girl' and 'I Care A Lot', most recently starred in Saltburn, which earned her BAFTA and Golden Globes nominations.

She will be next seen in the psychological thriller 'Hallow Road' and in 'Lionsgate' and Guy Ritchie’s 'In the Grey'. She will also be seen in the third season of her Prime Video series 'The Wheel of Time'.