‘This is Not a Sports Film’: Zendaya on her latest film 'Challengers'

Do the audience need to know about tennis to enjoy Challengers?

Not at all. This isn’t a sports movie. It’s a complicated, sexy and interesting character piece. If you are a tennis fan, you’ll love it, but if you have no idea about the sport, you will still love it.

What drew you to the film?

It was just one of those rare times when I read a script, and just couldn’t put it down.

I just had to know what happened next. I loved my character—Tashi—how complicated she is and how much you have to question her decisions.

Challengers centres on Tashi’s relationship with her tennis-star husband and his rival, who also happens to be her former boyfriend. Did you always know who she was going to end up with?

No, but I was desperate to find out. I know now, of course, but every time I watch the movie, I question Tashi’s decisions a little more. It’s a story about the choices we make, and the consequences of making them. Everyone will find themselves empathising with a different character, because everyone has their idea of who did what, and who the bad guy is.

We see Tashi as a former tennis star, and also as a coach. How else would you describe her?

She’s complicated, to say the least. Tashi is driven, a go-getter and ruthless in the way she goes after what she wants. Tennis is a metaphor for how determined she is because that is what you need to be in that sport. That will to succeed and win is what connects Tashi and her husband. They depend on each other and wield that same power over each other, which often ends up with one or both of them being hurt.

Are you a tennis fan?

I wasn’t before making this movie, but now, I totally am. It’s a fascinating sport.

Mike Faist plays your husband, with Josh O’Connor completing the love triangle. How was working with them?

I loved it. I felt lucky to be partnered with those guys. And whatever the moment, it always felt like they had my back and I had theirs. We were also lucky to have a director like Luca Guadagnino, who encouraged us to collaborate and bring our own ideas. It was an exciting creative process.