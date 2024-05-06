Netflix announces release date for 'Emily in Paris' season 4

On Saturday, Netflix made an official announcement video that revealed the release date for the upcoming season of Emily in Paris. The series is set to release in two parts. Part one is to premiere on August 15th and part two is to premiere on September 12.

Emily in Paris follows Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American marketer who moves to Paris to help the French marketing branch of her company.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris starts with Emily dealing with the aftermath of Gabriel's unexpected baby news with his ex. She's torn between her feelings for Gabriel and Alfie. Alfie's suspicions about Emily and Gabriel are validated, adding more complexity to their relationships and setting the stage for intense romantic drama.

Numerous cast members were challenged to think of three words to describe the upcoming season in the video. Most of the Emily in Paris Season 3 cast are expected to return for the fourth season.

The recent video confirms that Lilly Collins who plays Emily, Ashley Park who plays Mindy, Lucas Bravo who plays Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount who plays Alfie, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu who plays Sylvie will officially come back.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)