Olivia, Jamie to headline 'Takes One to Know One'

Actors Olivia Cooke and Jamie Bell have signed on to lead Takes One to Know One. Italian filmmaker Nathalie Biancheri, best known for Nocturnal, is directing the film. The upcoming film is described as an unconventional and contemporary take on romance.

The story follows Eleanor (Olivia Cooke) and Lucas (Jamie Bell). When the two meet in Rome, they are drawn to each other’s passion for art, Italy and each other. However, they are both in relationships with other people. Caught between their growing feelings and their existing commitments, they must navigate the complexities of love and loyalty while exploring the potential for something life-changing between them.

Brooke Baker is writing the script for the film, which is all set to go into production in Italy later this year. Jamie Bell is known for his roles in Billy Eliot, Jumper, Fantastic Four, and Rocketman. Up next, he is set to star in Fred and Ginger. Olivia Cooke recently starred as Alicent Hightower in House of The Dragon, the second season of which is scheduled to release in June. The actor also has two new films, The Scurry and Visitations, which are in different stages of production.